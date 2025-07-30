Howard Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL)

Howard Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $4,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of PPL by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 28,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 2.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of PPL by 5.0% during the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 3.2% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 1.2% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PPL

In other news, COO David J. Bonenberger sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $61,809.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 45,485 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,065.30. The trade was a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PPL Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $36.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.64. PPL Corporation has a 12-month low of $29.58 and a 12-month high of $36.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. PPL had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PPL Corporation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were paid a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on PPL. Wall Street Zen upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays upgraded PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on PPL from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PPL from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.70.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

