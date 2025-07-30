Seizert Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 72,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,170,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Essent Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 47,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,584,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

ESNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Essent Group from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Essent Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.71.

ESNT opened at $56.54 on Wednesday. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $51.61 and a 12 month high of $65.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.33.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Essent Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 57.29%. The firm had revenue of $317.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.16%.

In other news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 1,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $119,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 251,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,061,380. This trade represents a 0.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $179,400.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 27,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,467. This represents a 9.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,740 shares of company stock worth $581,386. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Essent Group

(Free Report)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

