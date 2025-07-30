Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,425 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DECK. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 204.8% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 889,624 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $180,674,000 after purchasing an additional 597,743 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,003,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $203,850,000 after purchasing an additional 505,139 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,034,191 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $210,034,000 after purchasing an additional 424,702 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2,155.1% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 255,837 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,958,000 after buying an additional 244,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,551,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 6,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total value of $648,689.16. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 19,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,722.20. The trade was a 23.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total transaction of $32,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,083.48. This represents a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DECK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $185.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $210.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.50.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

DECK stock opened at $111.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.99. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a one year low of $93.72 and a one year high of $223.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.87.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.25. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $964.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to buyback $2.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to purchase up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

