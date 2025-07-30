Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Howard Capital Management Inc.

Howard Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 29,764,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,800,754,000 after buying an additional 1,922,932 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,912,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $968,234,000 after buying an additional 410,648 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,180,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $918,419,000 after acquiring an additional 46,101 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,090,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $670,994,000 after acquiring an additional 92,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,955,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $602,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 1.9%

DAL stock opened at $54.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.22. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.74 and a 52 week high of $69.98.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The transportation company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $15,507,000 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.16 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is presently 8.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In related news, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 17,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $1,003,684.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 191,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,948,567.98. This trade represents a 8.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 45,423 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $2,523,701.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 131,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,318,974.36. This trade represents a 25.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,973 shares of company stock worth $7,511,746 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a $72.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Susquehanna set a $65.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $69.20 in a report on Friday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.21.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

