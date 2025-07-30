TCTC Holdings LLC Acquires 216 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 158.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Workday by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in Workday by 989,875.0% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 39,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,249,000 after purchasing an additional 39,595 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 11.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 188,665 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,693,000 after purchasing an additional 19,372 shares during the period. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 18.9% in the first quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 97,191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,697,000 after buying an additional 30,429 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $239.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $241.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.49. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.81 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Workday had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on WDAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Workday from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Workday from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total transaction of $1,863,075.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 67,500 shares in the company, valued at $16,767,675. This represents a 10.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 72,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.61, for a total value of $17,383,945.11. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,679,111.17. This represents a 41.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 329,005 shares of company stock valued at $79,203,523. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

