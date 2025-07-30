Clark Estates Inc. NY Trims Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Clark Estates Inc. NY lowered its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,132 shares during the quarter. Halozyme Therapeutics makes up about 0.6% of Clark Estates Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $60,054,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,773,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 141.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 992,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,470,000 after buying an additional 581,475 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 831,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,750,000 after buying an additional 524,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,838,000. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $59.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.01 and a 52 week high of $70.50.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $264.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.21 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 136.91% and a net margin of 44.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HALO shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Benchmark cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.70.

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $1,128,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 733,719 shares in the company, valued at $41,403,763.17. This represents a 2.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $3,262,400 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

