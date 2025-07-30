Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors cut its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 90.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,687 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Diageo were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DEO. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 138,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,488,000 after buying an additional 19,327 shares in the last quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the first quarter valued at $1,908,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Diageo by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,220,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,167,000 after acquiring an additional 103,540 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 30.1% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 40,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2,331.0% during the first quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 41,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 39,348 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diageo Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $104.30 on Wednesday. Diageo plc has a one year low of $99.26 and a one year high of $142.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DEO. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

