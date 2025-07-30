Tandem Financial LLC Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Tandem Financial LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 130,915 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund makes up approximately 1.2% of Tandem Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Tandem Financial LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 274.5% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,723 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $393,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,722,971 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $15,110,000 after acquiring an additional 368,559 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NUV opened at $8.51 on Wednesday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $9.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.67.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Dividend Announcement

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

