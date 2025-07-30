Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Grows Position in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its position in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 347,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,863 shares during the quarter. Dover comprises 3.0% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $61,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 707.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter valued at about $739,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DOV shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Dover from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Dover in a report on Monday, April 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 target price (up from $202.00) on shares of Dover in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dover from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Dover from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.92.

Dover Price Performance

Shares of DOV opened at $184.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $182.60 and a 200-day moving average of $183.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Dover Corporation has a 52 week low of $143.04 and a 52 week high of $222.31.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 29.29%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Dover’s payout ratio is 12.42%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

