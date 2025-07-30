Bayforest Capital Ltd Purchases 1,693 Shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 1,946.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EG. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its stake in Everest Group by 279.1% during the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 978,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,768,000 after purchasing an additional 720,572 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 11,756.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 278,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,987,000 after buying an additional 276,266 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Everest Group by 14,518.5% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 190,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,882,000 after acquiring an additional 188,740 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Everest Group by 31,899.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 174,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,364,000 after acquiring an additional 173,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth $56,341,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Everest Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EG opened at $332.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.51. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $320.00 and a 12 month high of $407.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $338.40 and a 200-day moving average of $346.40.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($1.01). Everest Group had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $16.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Everest Group from $402.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Everest Group from $394.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Everest Group from $372.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Everest Group from $361.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Everest Group from $400.00 to $396.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO James Allan Williamson purchased 1,000 shares of Everest Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $337.97 per share, for a total transaction of $337,970.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 25,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,658,115.46. This trade represents a 4.06% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

