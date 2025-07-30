XTX Topco Ltd Makes New Investment in SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,021 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its position in SBA Communications by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 2,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP lifted its position in SBA Communications by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP now owns 7,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in SBA Communications by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, Director Jack Langer sold 5,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.59, for a total value of $1,202,950.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,531,487.98. This trade represents a 32.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
SBA Communications stock opened at $228.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.14. The company has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.78. SBA Communications Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $192.55 and a fifty-two week high of $252.64.
SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.
