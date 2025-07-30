XTX Topco Ltd Makes New Investment in SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,021 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its position in SBA Communications by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 2,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP lifted its position in SBA Communications by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP now owns 7,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in SBA Communications by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at SBA Communications

In other news, Director Jack Langer sold 5,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.59, for a total value of $1,202,950.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,531,487.98. This trade represents a 32.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $247.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.19.

SBA Communications Price Performance

SBA Communications stock opened at $228.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.14. The company has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.78. SBA Communications Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $192.55 and a fifty-two week high of $252.64.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Further Reading

