Pacific Capital Partners Ltd Buys Shares of 78,807 Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER)

Pacific Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 78,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,052,000. Aercap makes up about 5.1% of Pacific Capital Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of Aercap by 192.7% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 31,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 20,792 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Aercap in the 1st quarter valued at about $337,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aercap in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,095,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Aercap by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 142,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,539,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aercap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aercap stock opened at $112.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a 52-week low of $82.21 and a 52-week high of $118.07. The firm has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.32.

Aercap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Aercap had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 26.53%. Aercap’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Aercap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.58%.

A number of research firms have commented on AER. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Aercap from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Aercap from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Aercap from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Aercap from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

