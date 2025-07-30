Inspire Advisors LLC Sells 510 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Inspire Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BRX. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 33,580 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 199,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,205,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,122,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,079,000 after acquiring an additional 430,802 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 231,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,453,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $26.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.90. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.28 and a fifty-two week high of $30.67.

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 25.27%. The company had revenue of $339.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.52%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BRX shares. UBS Group started coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Friday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $29.50 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.14.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

