TCTC Holdings LLC Has $49,000 Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 181.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 90 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 70,472 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,452 shares during the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Trustco Bank Corp N Y bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 11,335 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $645.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $633.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $612.90.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.8%

MA stock opened at $563.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $513.78 billion, a PE ratio of 39.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $564.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $550.91. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $439.59 and a 52 week high of $594.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 196.87% and a net margin of 45.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.77, for a total transaction of $601,447.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 12,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,064,815.17. The trade was a 7.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 14,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.05, for a total value of $8,220,537.55. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 58,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,196,757.55. The trade was a 19.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,753 shares of company stock worth $20,351,084 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Further Reading

