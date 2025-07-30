Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Acquires 500 Shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 16.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,612 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 284.9% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on ORCL. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Roth Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total transaction of $770,655.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 31,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,337,214.04. This represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.24, for a total value of $2,646,700.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,785,531.60. This represents a 23.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 448,669 shares of company stock worth $85,555,309. 42.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of ORCL opened at $250.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $253.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.90. The firm has a market cap of $702.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.39.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 87.34%. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.08%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

