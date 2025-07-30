Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 197.4% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $208.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $169.32 and a 1-year high of $209.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.65.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

