Tower Bridge Advisors Buys 2,167 Shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Tower Bridge Advisors grew its stake in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Eaton accounts for approximately 1.1% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Eaton were worth $9,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth $25,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 102.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abound Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 73.8% during the first quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total value of $629,364.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,014.34. This trade represents a 38.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 103,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.75, for a total transaction of $33,400,106.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 490,208 shares in the company, valued at $158,214,632. The trade was a 17.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 156,660 shares of company stock worth $49,622,894. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on ETN shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $326.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $336.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $345.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.89.

Eaton Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $390.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $347.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $316.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a one year low of $231.85 and a one year high of $399.56. The company has a market cap of $152.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.17.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 7th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.98%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

