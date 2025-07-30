Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 4,246 Shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,338 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,246 shares during the period. Oracle comprises about 0.9% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $14,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 5,731 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $233.87 per share, for a total transaction of $112,257.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 22,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,170,865.70. This trade represents a 2.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.99, for a total transaction of $2,329,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 40,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,507,622.93. This trade represents a 19.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 448,669 shares of company stock valued at $85,555,309. 42.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORCL. Westpark Capital raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $195.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Oracle from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $135.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.29.

Oracle Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of ORCL opened at $250.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $702.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.39. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $253.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 87.34%. Oracle’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.08%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

