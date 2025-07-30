Monte Financial Group LLC Trims Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Monte Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,538 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total transaction of $933,940.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 15,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,815.27. This trade represents a 22.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Trading Down 1.3%

AAPL opened at $211.27 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $169.21 and a one year high of $260.10. The company has a market cap of $3.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $95.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.04 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 167.24% and a net margin of 24.30%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 16.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp upgraded Apple from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Apple from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Barclays set a $173.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.94.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

