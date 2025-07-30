Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Purchases 12,099 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 187,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,099 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $36,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,743,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605,152 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,520,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,209,000 after acquiring an additional 832,983 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,603,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,959,000 after acquiring an additional 738,441 shares during the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,253,526,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,285,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,309,000 after acquiring an additional 269,131 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIG opened at $208.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $94.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.65. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $169.32 and a 1-year high of $209.29.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

