Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lessened its holdings in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Eaton by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management raised its position in Eaton by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Trading Down 0.7%

Eaton stock opened at $390.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $152.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.17. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a fifty-two week low of $231.85 and a fifty-two week high of $399.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $347.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $316.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eaton from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eaton from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Eaton from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Eaton from $336.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total transaction of $629,364.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 3,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,014.34. This represents a 38.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 103,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.75, for a total transaction of $33,400,106.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 490,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,214,632. The trade was a 17.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 156,660 shares of company stock worth $49,622,894. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

