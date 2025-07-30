Appleton Partners Inc. MA Decreases Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,384 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,398 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 6.1% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Apple were worth $78,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total transaction of $933,940.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 15,533 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,815.27. This represents a 22.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $211.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.21 and a twelve month high of $260.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $204.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 167.24% and a net margin of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $95.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 16.20%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AAPL. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Barclays set a $173.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.94.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

