IFP Advisors Inc Lowers Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 750.6% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International

In related news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $183,766.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total transaction of $1,925,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,627,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,585,769.02. The trade was a 1.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,261 shares of company stock valued at $3,486,367. 3.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on MGM shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.56.

View Our Latest Report on MGM

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $37.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.29. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $43.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.19. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About MGM Resorts International

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.