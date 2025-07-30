FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 558 shares during the quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ELV. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 30,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,181,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 848.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 250,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,550,000 after acquiring an additional 224,425 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,963,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,447,000 after acquiring an additional 115,971 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,488,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,159,000 after acquiring an additional 91,653 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gail Boudreaux purchased 8,500 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $286.94 per share, with a total value of $2,438,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 151,020 shares in the company, valued at $43,333,678.80. The trade was a 5.96% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELV opened at $288.61 on Wednesday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.40 and a 1 year high of $567.26. The company has a market cap of $64.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $355.96 and a 200-day moving average of $391.33.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $8.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.30 by ($0.46). Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.11%.

ELV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $500.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $428.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $478.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Baird R W lowered shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $478.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.19.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

