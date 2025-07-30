9,421 Shares in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ELV. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Elevance Health by 152.0% during the first quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in Elevance Health by 1,340.0% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on ELV shares. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $447.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $484.00 price target (down from $555.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $478.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.19.

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.9%

NYSE ELV opened at $288.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $355.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $391.33. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.40 and a twelve month high of $567.26. The stock has a market cap of $64.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.60.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $8.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.30 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.26 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 29.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Elevance Health news, CEO Gail Boudreaux purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $286.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,438,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 151,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,333,678.80. This trade represents a 5.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

