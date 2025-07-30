Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Sells 434 Shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Danaher by 396.0% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sierra Ocean LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $206.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.10 billion, a PE ratio of 44.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.77. Danaher Corporation has a 12 month low of $171.00 and a 12 month high of $281.70.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 10.70%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Leerink Partners upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $230.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.61.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $245,925,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 3,105,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,036,665.92. This trade represents a 28.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

