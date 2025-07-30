Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 48,881 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 38,489.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,881 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $5,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

BJ opened at $105.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.99. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.33 and a 1 year high of $121.10.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 31.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Argus raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 17,900 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total transaction of $1,916,732.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 368,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,441,097.64. The trade was a 4.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven L. Ortega bought 1,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $114.60 per share, for a total transaction of $199,404.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 8,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,258.60. This trade represents a 25.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,625 shares of company stock valued at $8,595,110 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

