Forterra (LON:FORT) Shares Up 11% After Analyst Upgrade

Forterra plc (LON:FORT – Get Free Report) shot up 11% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from GBX 176 to GBX 210. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Forterra traded as high as GBX 215 ($2.87) and last traded at GBX 204 ($2.72). 4,258,317 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 385% from the average session volume of 878,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 183.80 ($2.45).

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Forterra from GBX 220 ($2.94) to GBX 250 ($3.34) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.54) price objective on shares of Forterra in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 228 ($3.04).

The stock has a market cap of £420.00 million, a P/E ratio of 53.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 194.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 176.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.58.

Forterra (LON:FORT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported GBX 5.80 ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Forterra had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 2.46%. As a group, research analysts expect that Forterra plc will post 11.9888346 EPS for the current year.

Forterra is a leading UK manufacturer of essential clay and concrete building products, with a unique combination of strong market positions in clay bricks, concrete blocks and precast concrete flooring. Our heritage dates back many decades and the durability, longevity and inherent sustainability of our products is evident in the construction of buildings that last for generations; wherever you are in Britain, you won’t be far from a building with a Forterra product within its fabric.

Our clay brick business combines our extensive secure mineral reserves with modern and efficient high-volume manufacturing processes to produce large quantities of extruded and soft mud bricks, primarily for the new build housing market.

