Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased its holdings in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 82.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,865 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 36,858 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 396.0% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 116.9% during the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $206.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $148.10 billion, a PE ratio of 44.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Danaher Corporation has a 52 week low of $171.00 and a 52 week high of $281.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.24.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.16. Danaher had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 27.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on DHR. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Danaher from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Argus reduced their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Leerink Partners upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.61.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DHR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $245,925,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 3,105,808 shares in the company, valued at $611,036,665.92. This represents a 28.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.