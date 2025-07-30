Golden Reserve Retirement LLC Purchases Shares of 3,537 Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Golden Reserve Retirement LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000. Palantir Technologies accounts for about 0.1% of Golden Reserve Retirement LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $450,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $360,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 108,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,233,000 after purchasing an additional 16,479 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,088.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 740,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,032,000 after purchasing an additional 678,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 159,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,044,000 after purchasing an additional 43,550 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Mizuho raised Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.30.

Shares of PLTR opened at $156.24 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.23 and a 12 month high of $160.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.37. The firm has a market cap of $368.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 679.30, a PEG ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 2.59.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $883.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.89 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 18.32%. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 3,418 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.97, for a total value of $430,565.46. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 492,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,987,191.63. The trade was a 0.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $111,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 62,887 shares in the company, valued at $8,779,654.07. This represents a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,485,632 shares of company stock valued at $191,222,623. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

