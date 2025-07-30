NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI) Shares Bought by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,619 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in NiSource were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NI. Lincoln Capital Corp purchased a new stake in NiSource during the first quarter valued at about $2,556,000. Capital International Inc. CA purchased a new stake in NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,612,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in NiSource by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,075,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,291,000 after buying an additional 43,608 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in NiSource by 14.0% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 358,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,371,000 after buying an additional 43,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in NiSource by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 197,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after buying an additional 6,688 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NiSource alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 6,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $233,590.18. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $701,035.21. This represents a 24.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Melanie B. Berman sold 6,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $245,468.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 28,882 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,528.44. This represents a 17.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,405 shares of company stock worth $631,939 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NiSource Stock Performance

NI stock opened at $42.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.21. NiSource, Inc has a 52 week low of $30.53 and a 52 week high of $42.26. The stock has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.52.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. NiSource had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NiSource, Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NiSource from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of NiSource from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NiSource from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NiSource from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of NiSource from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NI

About NiSource

(Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.