FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Buys 1,907 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,568 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 274.0% in the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS stock opened at $119.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $215.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.28 and a 200-day moving average of $107.51. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $124.69.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DIS. Wall Street Zen cut Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.70.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

