Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Sells 344 Shares of Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 15.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RY. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,382,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,027,061,000 after buying an additional 1,991,364 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada by 1,600.9% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,427,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,174 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in the 1st quarter worth about $51,164,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,120,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,026,000 after purchasing an additional 439,077 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 100,405.3% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 361,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,784,000 after purchasing an additional 361,459 shares during the period. 45.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Bank Of Canada alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial downgraded Royal Bank Of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Monday, June 9th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.00.

Royal Bank Of Canada Stock Down 0.7%

RY stock opened at $129.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.75. The company has a market cap of $182.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Royal Bank Of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $102.89 and a fifty-two week high of $134.26.

Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.05). Royal Bank Of Canada had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $11.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. Royal Bank Of Canada’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Royal Bank Of Canada will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank Of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.1152 per share. This is an increase from Royal Bank Of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 24th. This represents a $4.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Royal Bank Of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

Royal Bank Of Canada Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank Of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank Of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.