Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 555,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,162 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.11% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $41,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Sierra Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 356.0% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 179.9% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 71.3% during the first quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FIS. Stephens raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. TD Cowen raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

NYSE:FIS opened at $81.69 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.51 and a 1-year high of $91.98. The firm has a market cap of $42.92 billion, a PE ratio of 54.10 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.96%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

