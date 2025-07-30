Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,387 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 11,767 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 211.2% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 99.4% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 672 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $89.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a PE ratio of 66.68, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.44. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $57.52 and a one year high of $93.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.67 and a 200 day moving average of $80.56.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). DexCom had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $228,607.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 56,621 shares in the company, valued at $4,706,903.73. This represents a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $41,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 95,102 shares in the company, valued at $7,874,445.60. The trade was a 0.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,656 shares of company stock valued at $2,412,191. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DXCM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target (up from $82.00) on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on DexCom in a report on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on DexCom from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.72.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

