Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.13% of ARS Pharmaceuticals worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,142,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,464,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,555,000 after purchasing an additional 115,656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ARS Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Alexander A. Fitzpatrick sold 102,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $1,451,862.90. Following the transaction, the insider owned 89,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,543.30. This trade represents a 53.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 740,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $13,663,150.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 4,887,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,218,708.84. This represents a 13.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,043,118 shares of company stock worth $18,024,863 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of NASDAQ SPRY opened at $17.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.99. The company has a current ratio of 11.00, a quick ratio of 10.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.91 and a 12-month high of $18.90. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.93 and a beta of 0.90.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.35). The company had revenue of $7.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 million. ARS Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 16.11% and a negative return on equity of 6.94%. Research analysts anticipate that ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

