Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 22,631 Shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 22,631 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 0.7% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $17,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Chevron by 420.7% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IFS Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $157.15 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.89. Chevron Corporation has a one year low of $132.04 and a one year high of $168.96. The stock has a market cap of $274.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 78.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, July 11th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, July 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.13.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

