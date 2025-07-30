Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Stock Position Trimmed by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 21,191.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,408,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $904,746,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382,847 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Chevron by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,079,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,039,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,808 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Chevron by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,471,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,965,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,091 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,027,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,176,579,000 after purchasing an additional 964,426 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,897,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $564,503,000 after buying an additional 835,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $157.15 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.89. The company has a market cap of $274.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83. Chevron Corporation has a 12-month low of $132.04 and a 12-month high of $168.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 7.76%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.17%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up from $143.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.13.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

