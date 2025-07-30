Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Decreases Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd reduced its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 44.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,110 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 9,019 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in TJX Companies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,986 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.2% during the first quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $126.45 on Wednesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.71 and a 12-month high of $135.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.21 and a 200-day moving average of $124.37. The company has a market capitalization of $141.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.81% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

TJX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Loop Capital set a $150.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.06.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $121,685.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,180.08. This trade represents a 4.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

