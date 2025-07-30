Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 35.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,313 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.26% of Hyatt Hotels worth $30,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 127.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 6,170 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 87.0% in the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 10.0% in the first quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 37,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,849,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,376,000 after acquiring an additional 9,477 shares during the period. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Hyatt Hotels
In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Jnp Parachute Mirror Trust K sold 44,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total value of $5,902,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Udell sold 3,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $521,510.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,806.68. The trade was a 18.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 371,111 shares of company stock worth $49,273,516 over the last 90 days. 23.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Report on H
Hyatt Hotels Stock Down 1.2%
Shares of NYSE:H opened at $145.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Hyatt Hotels Corporation has a 1 year low of $102.43 and a 1 year high of $168.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.02.
Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.16. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Corporation will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.79%.
About Hyatt Hotels
Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hyatt Hotels
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Should Investors Lock Arms With Buffett and Dive Into POOL Stock?
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Big 3 Telecom Wars: 2 Solid Showings, 1 Huge Winner in Q2
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Analysts Are Upgrading These 3 Massive AI Stocks After Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.