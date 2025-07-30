Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 35.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,313 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.26% of Hyatt Hotels worth $30,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 127.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 6,170 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 87.0% in the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 10.0% in the first quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 37,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,849,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,376,000 after acquiring an additional 9,477 shares during the period. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Hyatt Hotels

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Jnp Parachute Mirror Trust K sold 44,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total value of $5,902,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Udell sold 3,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $521,510.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,806.68. The trade was a 18.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 371,111 shares of company stock worth $49,273,516 over the last 90 days. 23.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on H. Barclays upped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Macquarie cut their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Melius Research upgraded Hyatt Hotels to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $156.75 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.74.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $145.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Hyatt Hotels Corporation has a 1 year low of $102.43 and a 1 year high of $168.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.02.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.16. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Corporation will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.79%.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

