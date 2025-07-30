Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Purchases 310 Shares of United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in United Parks & Resorts were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in United Parks & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $753,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in United Parks & Resorts by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Parks & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,356,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in United Parks & Resorts by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,452,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,609,000 after buying an additional 19,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in United Parks & Resorts by 2,024,910.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 405,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,757,000 after buying an additional 404,982 shares in the last quarter.

Get United Parks & Resorts alerts:

United Parks & Resorts Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of NYSE PRKS opened at $49.34 on Wednesday. United Parks & Resorts Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.68 and a 12 month high of $60.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Parks & Resorts ( NYSE:PRKS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). United Parks & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 51.46% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $286.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parks & Resorts Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRKS shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of United Parks & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on United Parks & Resorts

About United Parks & Resorts

(Free Report)

United Parks & Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parks & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parks & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.