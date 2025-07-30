Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 101,648 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,070 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.05% of Zimmer Biomet worth $11,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZBH. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 20,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,280. This trade represents a 4.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, April 14th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.39.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 1.1%

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $94.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.22 and a 12 month high of $116.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.53. The firm has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.71.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.24%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.