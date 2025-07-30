Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys Shares of 10,755 Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GRRR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Gorilla Technology Group by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 11,663 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Gorilla Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth about $426,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Gorilla Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth about $412,000. Anson Funds Management LP increased its position in Gorilla Technology Group by 3,360.4% in the fourth quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,836,000 after buying an additional 582,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Gorilla Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth about $737,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Gorilla Technology Group alerts:

Gorilla Technology Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GRRR opened at $16.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Gorilla Technology Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $44.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.50.

Gorilla Technology Group Company Profile

Gorilla Technology Group ( NASDAQ:GRRR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 18th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gorilla Technology Group Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Gorilla Technology Group Inc provides video intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT) security, and edge content management hardware, software, and services in the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through three segments: Video IoT, Security Convergence, and Other segments. It offers intelligent video analytics AI models for various verticals, such as behavioral analytics, people/face recognition, vehicle analysis, object recognition, and business intelligence that can scan video for patterns and distinguish specific items using AI algorithms and metadata.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gorilla Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gorilla Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.