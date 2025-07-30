Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $221,000 Stake in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,399 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in CommVault Systems were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,909,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $288,115,000 after buying an additional 24,900 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,660,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,527,000 after purchasing an additional 607,643 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,288,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $194,681,000 after purchasing an additional 43,088 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 651,973 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,389,000 after purchasing an additional 58,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 632,870 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

CommVault Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $193.27 on Wednesday. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.35 and a 52 week high of $196.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 114.36 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at CommVault Systems

CommVault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. CommVault Systems had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 32.31%. The firm had revenue of $275.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CommVault Systems news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 1,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $299,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 469,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,188,400. This represents a 0.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 1,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.91, for a total transaction of $305,742.68. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 89,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,728,431.93. This represents a 1.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,957 shares of company stock valued at $859,428. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVLT. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CommVault Systems from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of CommVault Systems from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of CommVault Systems from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CommVault Systems from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CommVault Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.13.

CommVault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Further Reading

