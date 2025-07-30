Howard Capital Management Inc. Has $255.56 Million Stake in Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:HCMT)

Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:HCMT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,459,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,551 shares during the quarter. Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF accounts for about 4.8% of Howard Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Howard Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF worth $255,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF in the first quarter worth $3,943,000. Efficient Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth $22,260,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Crosspoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,227,000.

NYSEARCA HCMT opened at $34.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $508.43 million, a PE ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.80. Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $24.58 and a 52 week high of $39.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.85.

The Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced US ETF (HCMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that toggles between a 200% leveraged US equity position and a 100% investment to cash or cash equivalents based on a proprietary tactical indicator that identifies broad trends in the US equity markets.

