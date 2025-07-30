Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Acquires New Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 48,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,033,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 955,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,464,000 after acquiring an additional 56,382 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 25.4% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 138,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,622,000 after purchasing an additional 28,046 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 6.2% in the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 66,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Commerce Bancshares

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director June Mcallister Fowler sold 1,618 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $98,244.96. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,786. The trade was a 33.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Commerce Bancshares Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $61.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.59. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.69 and a 1-year high of $72.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.97 and its 200-day moving average is $62.89.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $445.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.11 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 26.37%. Commerce Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 26.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBSH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $66.50 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Featured Stories

