VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB) Stake Boosted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Free Report) by 67.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,633 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Axis Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 19.8% during the first quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 7,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:USTB opened at $50.72 on Wednesday. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $50.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.52.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2164 per share. This is a boost from VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

