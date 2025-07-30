Vestcor Inc Raises Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $8,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $904,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 91,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,568,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

WEC stock opened at $108.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.05. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.82 and a 12-month high of $111.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $34.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.44.

WEC Energy Group Cuts Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 17.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.8925 dividend. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.59%.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In related news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 2,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total value of $232,244.35. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 2,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,470.22. The trade was a 44.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $106.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Scotiabank set a $115.00 price target on WEC Energy Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price target on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WEC Energy Group

About WEC Energy Group

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.