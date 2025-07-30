Norden Group LLC Trims Stake in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Norden Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 35.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,746 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,094 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in CommVault Systems were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in CommVault Systems during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in CommVault Systems during the first quarter worth about $1,229,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in CommVault Systems by 1.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,042 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,253,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in CommVault Systems during the first quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in CommVault Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 632,870 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,506,000 after buying an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVLT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CommVault Systems from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CommVault Systems from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on CommVault Systems from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on CommVault Systems from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CommVault Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.13.

CommVault Systems Trading Up 18.3%

NASDAQ CVLT opened at $193.27 on Wednesday. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.35 and a 1-year high of $196.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $176.24 and a 200-day moving average of $168.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 114.36 and a beta of 0.73.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. CommVault Systems had a return on equity of 32.31% and a net margin of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $275.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. CommVault Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other CommVault Systems news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 1,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $299,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 469,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,188,400. This represents a 0.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 1,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.91, for a total value of $305,742.68. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 89,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,728,431.93. The trade was a 1.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,957 shares of company stock valued at $859,428. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CommVault Systems Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

