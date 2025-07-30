Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 11,947 Shares of Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,947 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $2,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 183.8% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods Price Performance

Shares of HRL opened at $28.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Hormel Foods Corporation has a twelve month low of $27.59 and a twelve month high of $33.80.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. Hormel Foods’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Corporation will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 14th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 14th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Hormel Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Hormel Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Hormel Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.86.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.